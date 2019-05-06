Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 6, 2019, 8:42 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Jason Priestley's daughter, Ava, looks ready for the Peach Pit!

The 11-year-old girl loves "Beverly Hills, 90210" so much, she dressed as Kelly Taylor (Jennie Garth) for a 1990s-themed dance party at her school.

Priestley's wife, Naomi, took to Instagram over the weekend to share photos of Ava rocking a side part, ruby-red lips and a "90210" T-shirt.

"It’s now come full circle. This is my beautiful daughter @ava.priestley. Her father is @jason_priestley from the original 90210 TV series in the 90’s. Tonight, at my daughters school, they held a 90’s theme dance for the middle schoolers. Ava just started watching old DVD’s of 90210 and absolutely it," Naomi wrote in the caption.

She added, "She is totally obsessed and wanted to go as Kelly Taylor tonight. I can’t ...worlds are colliding."

"Beverly Hills, 90210" stars Jason Priestley, as Brandon Walsh, and Jennie Garth, as Kelly Taylor, in 1994. Courtesy Everett Collection

Tori Spelling, who played Donna Martin on the long-running Fox series, jumped into the photo's comments to give Ava's '90s look two thumbs up.

"This is iconic!" Spelling wrote.

Luckily for Ava — and all "90210" fans — the old West Beverly Hills Gang is reuniting for a new revival of show called "BH90210." This time around, the actors will play their iconic characters as well as alternative versions of their real selves.

Just last week, Gabrielle Carteris, who played brainy Andrea Zuckerman on the series, shared a sneak-peek pic from the show's first table read.

Working hard!" she wrote alongside the snap, which revealed the old West Beverly Hills High gang seated in front of a few "Ep. 101" scripts. "Can’t wait to show you what we’ve been up to!"

The photo featured Carteris and castmates Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh), Spelling (Donna Martin), Garth (Kelly Taylor), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Priestley (Brandon Walsh) and Brian Austin Green (David Silver) all happily together again.

On behalf of "90210" fans everywhere, we can't wait!