Will Taylor Swift be at the Eagles-Chiefs game? Fans think so

Taylor Swift's fans are hoping she'll attend the Kansas City Chiefs' next game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Nov. 20.

Ever since Swift started dating Travis Kelce, she's been showing up to several of his football games and cheering him on in the stands. So far, Swift has been to three Chiefs games — with fans hoping for more to come.

Though she'll have to make it back to Kansas City amid the South American leg of her international tour, Swift could still make an appearance at Monday night’s game, where Travis Kelce will face his brother, Jason Kelce, a center for the Eagles.

According to her tour schedule, Swift has a performance Sunday, Nov. 19 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but won't have another show until Friday, Nov. 24 in São Paulo.

To promote the upcoming game, the official Instagram account for the Chiefs posted some photos of the Kelce brothers together, and in the comments, fans said they couldn’t wait for Swift to make an appearance.

“As long as Taylor Swift comes to the game, lol,” one person wrote with three crying-laughing emoji.

Another said, “I can’t wait to see Taylor!! And you guys,” adding a smiley face emoji.

A third added, “The Swifties will be our secret weapon to get this win,” with three fire emoji.

Aside from the already exciting matchup between the Kelce brothers, which is drawing eyes following their Super Bowl pairing in February, the game could show where Swift's support truly lies.

The "Karma" singer notably grew up as an Eagles fan in Pennsylvania and hasn't been shy about being faithful to her roots. During an "Eras Tour" concert in May, Swift confirmed that the "Eagles" mention in her 2020 song, "Gold Rush," was in reference to the team.

The West Reading, Pennsylvania, native clarified that the T-shirt in question during the line, "With my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door," was paying tribute to the football team — and not the classic rock act.

“Guys, like, c’mon. I’m from Philly. Of course it’s the team,” she told the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in a video shared by the NFL.

Swift has also been known to wear a custom Eagles jersey in the past, according to ESPN.

Despite her devout recent fandom for the Chiefs, the Eagles still seem to claim Swift as one of their own, including her among the crowd of Philadelphia icons on the cover of “A Philly Special Christmas Special.”

When asked if Swift's loyalty shift to Kansas City has been a sting for the Eagles, the team's quarterback Jalen Hurts told TODAY.com that he understands her decision.

“It’s nothing personal,” he said, with a laugh. “I’m just focused on winning games. Nothing else really matters.”

The first game that Swift attended was the Chiefs matchup against the Chicago Bears. For the Sept. 24 game, Swift wore a red and white jacket and she also sported her signature red lipstick when she cheered on Kelce alongside his mother, Donna Kelce.

Then, on Oct. 1, Swift attended her second Chiefs game, where she saw the team play against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead stadium after the Chiefs matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 22. Charlie Riedel / AP

At the event, Swift was spotted with an entourage of famous friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman and more. Then, before the game, she was seen grabbing a bite to eat with her girlfriends, including Brittany Mahomes, who’s married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The last game that Swift attended was the Chiefs matchup against the Denver Broncos. During the game, Swift was photographed chatting with Travis Kelce's mom, who sported a TODAY friendship bracelet, alongside her husband.