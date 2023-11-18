Taylor Swift’s music temporarily banned from Philadelphia radio station ahead of Eagles-Chiefs game

Taylor Swift fans in southeast Pennsylvania won’t be able to get their fix of the singer’s music until after the next Philadelphia Eagles game.

Amid Swift’s rumored romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Q102, a radio station in Philadelphia, is taking a stand.

Q102 announced that Swift’s music will be temporarily banned from the station starting Friday, Nov. 17 leading up to the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 20 at Arrowhead Stadium.

NBC10, an affiliate in Philadelphia, shared a news release from Buster Satterfield, an on-air personality and the program director for the station, on Nov. 16.

“The Eagle/ Chiefs Game is Monday night, and we need the Birds to focus,” Satterfield said. “Q102 Loves Taylor Swift as much as the rest of the world but this weekend, the only Swift and Kelce we recognize play for the Birds.”

Though Swift grew up a fan of the Eagles — and even name dropped the team in her song “Gold Rush” — she’s been spotted on multiple occasions sporting Kansas City gear and cheering on Travis Kelce at Chiefs games in recent months.

Swift’s wavering allegiance to the Eagles, who lost to the Chiefs 38-35 at the 2023 Super Bowl, has become a topic of conversation for several Eagles players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts told TODAY.com on the Time100 Next red carpet that “it’s nothing personal” when it comes to Swift’s support of the Chiefs, adding, “I’m just focused on winning games. Nothing else really matters.”

Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce's older brother and center for the Eagles, has even poked fun at Swift’s shift of support, including a moment with her own father.

On the Nov. 15 episode of the brothers’ podcast “New Heights,” Jason and Travis Kelce recalled a moment at the singer's concert on Nov. 11 where the her father, Scott Swift, tried to high-five the NFL star after Swift changed a lyric in hit song “Karma” to sing “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs/ Coming straight home to me.”

Jason Kelce pointed out that Swift’s dad was wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard at the show, to which Travis Kelce responded, “Got him over here to the good side, baby…One by one, just getting all the good ones.”

“Scott, what are we doing, Scott?” Jason Kelce said. “You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott?”

After Travis Kelce traveled down to Argentina during his bye week to watch Swift perform in Buenos Aires, fans were speculating whether she will take a break from her “Eras Tour” to travel back to the United States for the matchup between the Chiefs and the Eagles.

However, Swift decided to postpone her show on Saturday, Nov. 18 due to "extreme temperatures" and reschedule the concert to Monday, Nov. 20 — the same night as the long-awaited game.