Katherine Schwarzenegger praises husband Chris Pratt as ‘best postpartum caretaker’ in anniversary post

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt might be feeling a little caught up in his about-to-be-released film "Jurassic World Dominion," but not so much that they forgot to celebrate their third anniversary on Instagram.

The couple, who married in 2019 and recently welcomed their second child together, posted photos and loving thoughts on the social media site Wednesday. Schwarzenegger Pratt's pictures were black-and-white candid shots.

She wrote in the caption, "Happy anniversary my love angel face. I love you more every day and feel so lucky to live life with you. Thanks for being the best husband, partner, and father ever. You make me laugh, feel so loved and supported, you fix everything, you’re the best postpartum caretaker — making me soups every night — and to watch you love me and our family is the greatest joy. Happy anniversary!"

Now that's high praise!

"He's the best, and I'm so, so grateful," she noted on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2021.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt tied the knot in 2019. Rick Polk / Getty Images

The couple got engaged in January 2019, then married five months later. A little over a year later, the couple had their first child, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. The pair often share photos of Lyla (though in a secure, non-face-revealing way), such as when Schwarzenegger Pratt and her daughter wore matching swimsuits.

Little Eloise Christina came along in May of this year. Pratt also has a son, Jack, 9, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Pratt posted his own message of love on Instagram Wednesday, writing alongside multiple photos of his wife, "Happy Anniversary to my strong, gorgeous, smart, lovely, organized, tough, kind, compassionate, wife. I’m a lucky man. God is so good. The kids and I are so grateful to have you. You do so much to better our lives. Thank you. I love you. We love you!"

Last November, Pratt posted a picture of himself with his wife on Instagram, writing, "Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey.”