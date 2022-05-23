Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s family is getting bigger.

The couple announced Sunday they have welcomed their second daughter.

“We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt,” Schwarzenegger wrote Sunday on her Instagram account, along with the image of a birth announcement revealing the baby’s name and May 21 birth date.

“We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love , Katherine and Chris.”

Pratt posted the same birth announcement on his Instagram, writing in the caption, “Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful.”

Schwarzenegger’s mother, NBC News special anchor Maria Shriver, is bursting with pride.

“we are so blessed bravo congrats lucky eloise !!” she commented on Pratt’s post.

Word came out last December that Pratt and Schwarzenegger were expecting their second child, according to People. They are already parents to Lyla, 1, while the “Jurassic World” star shares son Jack, 9, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, who married in 2019, do not share many glimpses of their family. In January, Schwarzenegger posted photos of Lyla taking a walk without showing her face. The couple tends to post photos in which her face is shielded, which Schwarzenegger says comes from her own upbringing in the public eye.

“I think that one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible,” she told TODAY in March 2021.