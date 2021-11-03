Chris Pratt says Katherine Schwarzenegger has given him 'an amazing life'

These two are so in love!

Chris Pratt celebrated his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, by sharing a sweet Instagram photo of her looking at him adoringly.

“Guys. For real,” Pratt, 42, wrote in the caption. “Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter.”

He also included some good-natured teasing about his wife, writing that “she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade.

“Her heart is pure and it belongs to me,” he continued. “My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey.”

Schwarzenegger Pratt, 31, responded to her husband's playful dig about her chewing habits.

“Oh wow. It’s only when I’m eating CEREAL but i love you,” she commented on his post.

Her mom, TODAY special anchor Maria Shriver, also commented on her son-in-law’s loving post, writing, “I can’t agree more!”

The happy couple tied the knot in 2019 and they have a 1-year-old daughter together, Lyla Maria. Pratt also has a son, Jack, 9, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.

Schwarzenegger Pratt gushed about her husband in an Instagram post for his 42nd birthday in June.

"Happy birthday to my love!” she captioned a series of sweet photos of them together. “You’re the most amazing husband, a loving father, supportive partner, hardest worker (working on your birthday!), excellent chef and so much more. I am so grateful to be living life with you. I love you more than you know! Happy happy!"