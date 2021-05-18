Katherine Schwarzenegger on the moment she knew Chris Pratt was the one

It didn't take long for Katherine Schwarzenegger to decide that Chris Pratt was the one for her.

During a recent appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the 31-year-old recalled the early days of her relationship with her husband of nearly two years and revealed she always had a hunch that he would become her spouse one day.

"We talk about that a lot because I'm pretty sure we both knew right away that this is where our relationship was headed, and we clicked very quickly," the author told Barrymore.

The talk show host called Pratt "the coolest human on the planet" and said he's always been so kind to her when she's run into him. Schwarzenegger couldn't help but smile and proceeded to gush about her hubby.

"He's the best, and I'm so, so grateful," she said.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt announced their engagement in January 2019 and tied the knot five months later in June. In August 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. Pratt also shares a son, 8-year-old Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The new mom told Barrymore that she feels blessed to have such a supportive partner and said she adores watching Pratt with their daughter.

"It's so beautiful to be able to watch him step into this new role of being a girl dad, and he's the best husband and best dad, and I feel so grateful every single day for him," Schwarzenegger said.

Baby Lyla is now 9 months old and the first-time mom was excited to share an update on her little girl.

"She's just the cutest little angel I've ever seen, and I'm obsessed with her, as I'm sure most parents say about their children. It's the most fun role and experience that I've ever had, and I love absolutely every minute of it. It's been such a joy, she's perfect."