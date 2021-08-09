Katherine Schwarzenegger is celebrating her daughter's first birthday with a serious mommy and me moment.

Schwarzenegger posted an adorable birthday tribute to daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt on Instagram Monday.

"About this time last year, I became a mama," she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Lyla wearing matching pink gingham swimsuits. "What a magical year it’s been. I watch my little girl in awe as she grows and changes — moving from infant to baby to now the toddler phase! Clearly, I have fully embraced the mommy and me matching moments, the girly outfits, the bows and the wonderful things my mom saved for me to pass on to her. I hung up her birthday decorations in our home the night before her birthday and was so emotional thinking of how blessed I am that I get to be her mama and how much I love being with her and watching her grow. Happy happy! My little girl is 1!"

Lyla is the first child for Schwarzenegger and husband, Chris Pratt. Pratt shares a son, Jack, 8, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The couple announced the birth of their daughter with matching social posts last summer of newborn Lyla clutching her parents' fingers.

"We couldn’t be happier," they wrote in a joint statement posted on each of their Instagram pages. "Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed."

Despite frequently sharing updates about motherhood, Schwarzenegger and Pratt have never posted photos of their daughter's face. In this area of life, Schwarzenegger said she's following the example set by her own parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"I think that one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible," Schwarzenegger told Hoda Kotb on TODAY in early March.

She added that it's a topic she and Pratt agree on.

"It's something that's really important to my husband and I to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show much of them on social media," Schwarzenegger said.

Happy birthday, Lyla!

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!

Related: