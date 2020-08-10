Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcome their 1st child

And baby makes three!

Katherine Schwarzenegger has given birth to a baby, People reported Monday. The newborn, whose sex was not identified, is the first child for Schwarzenegger and husband Chris Pratt, who shares son Jack, 7, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"They're doing great — just got her a little gift," Schwarzenegger's brother Patrick told "Entertainment Tonight" on Sunday, although it is not clear if he was referring to his sister or the baby.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Word that the couple, who married in June 2019, were expecting broke in April.

Schwarzenegger, 30, has cited her own mom, NBC News special anchor Maria Shriver, as an inspiration for her desire to have kids.

"Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest and most remarkable Mama in the entire world!” she wrote to her on Instagram this past Mother’s Day. “We are the luckiest 4 kids in the entire world to have you as our mama." she wrote on Instagram. "I am so beyond blessed to learn from you and you have made me want to be a mama for as long as I can remember."

Shriver has not been shy about her excitement over becoming a first-time grandmother.

"You're gonna have another beautiful family member," Shriver told Pratt, 40, during an Instagram Live talk in April.

Schwarzenegger’s father and Shriver’s ex-husband, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was equally excited at the impending expansion of the family.

“I was just thinking about the gene pool. I mean, think about this for a second,” he told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” in May.

“It is part Kennedy and part, you know, the sweet gene pool things you can do, the Kennedy, the Schwarzenegger and Pratt. I mean, we can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban Missile Crisis. We can go and kill predators with our bare hands and we go and training the dinosaurs,” he continued, eliciting laughs from Fallon. “That is a lot of the power here.”