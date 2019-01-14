Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged!

The "Jurassic World" star announced the news on Instagram early Monday morning with a sweet post featuring a photo of him sharing a kiss with Schwarzenneger, who is sporting a brand new ring on her left hand.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!'' he wrote. "I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

The whirlwind romance took the next step less than a month after Pratt, 39, confirmed the two were a couple by making it Instagram official in celebration of Schwarzenegger's 29th birthday.

The two started dating over the summer, often seen out together in Los Angeles with Pratt's son Jack, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. The engagement comes almost a year-and-a-half after Pratt announced his separation from Faris in August 2017 after eight years of marriage.

Schwarzenegger is the daughter of "Terminator" star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist and TODAY contributor Maria Shriver.

Pratt's brother, Cully, has posted photos of the couple smiling and laughing as they spent time with family together over the past few months.

The news comes as Pratt, who is in the midst of the 21-day, Bible-inspired Daniel Fast diet, will reprise his role as Emmett in "The Lego Movie" sequel that opens next month.

Congrats to the happy couple!