Hilaria Baldwin shares photo of herself breastfeeding 2 babies at once

Breastfeeding in public is legal and protected by federal state law in all 50 states. But sadly, moms continue to be shamed daring to do it outside.

Hilaria Baldwin thinks that needs to change and is using her large social media platform to normalize nursing.

On Tuesday, the mother of six shared a candid photo of herself tandem feeding her 7-month-old son Eduardo “Edu” and infant daughter Lucia.

“The many positions of these babies going to sleep!” Baldwin, 37, captioned her Instagram story.

Hilaria Baldwin shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her two babies. hilariabaldwin / Instagram

Last month, Baldwin opened up about the physical demands nursing Edu and Lucia at the same time.

“Let me tell you something you might already know: breastfeeding two babies is no joke,” Baldwin wrote on Instagram, noting that she feels like “a cow” and is always “tired and thirsty.”

Baldwin is also pumping milk for her little ones. Back in 2020, she told Yahoo Lifestyle that the best gift she ever received was two stand-up freezers "to store my milk, 'cause I'm a squirrel."

The yoga instructor and her husband, Alec Baldwin, also share kids, Carmen, 7, Rafael “Rafa” 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2.

While speaking with Fit Pregnancy and Baby magazine in 2016, Baldwin recalled how she breastfed Carmen for 15 months.

“I prided myself on being a Super Breastfeeding Mommy, but I was only able to breastfeed Rafa until he was 10 months old,” Baldwin told the publication. “I got pregnant again and my milk supply went away down. But the fact that I didn’t breastfeed him for as long as intended is OK. We beat ourselves up for not being perfect, but there’s something to be said for letting go.”