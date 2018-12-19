Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Rachel McAdams, who only recently opened up about having a baby, has just bust open the door on what it can be like for a new mom to go back to work while still nursing an infant at home.

In a photo shoot for “Girls. Girls. Girls.” magazine, a glammed-up McAdams is seen using a breast pump while decked out in Versace and a Bulgari diamond necklace.

The picture was taken about six months after McAdams gave birth to her son, said photographer Claire Rothstein, who posted the shot on her Instagram page.

McAdams was breastfeeding at the time and needed to express milk between shots.

“We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about whose idea it was to take this picture but I’m still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more,” wrote Rothstein, the magazine's founder and editor.

“Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of," she added. "I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great.”

As a "side note," Rothstein also wanted to point out to her followers that "I did not look anywhere near as fabulous as this when feeding/pumping. And that’s ok too.”

McAdams, 40, publicly acknowledged for the first time that she had become a mother in an interview published last month in The Sunday Times U.K.

"It's the greatest thing that's ever happened to me, hands down,” she told the publication, explaining she had “waited a long time” to have a child but has no regrets about the timing.

"It's just how it happened. And I didn't want to do it before it was the right time,” she said.

The Canadian actress, who rose to stardom with pop culture classics including “The Notebook” and “Mean Girls,” welcomed her son in April. It's the first child for the actress and her boyfriend, screenwriter Jamie Linden. She has yet to reveal the boy's name, telling The Sunday Times "I want to keep his life private, even if mine isn't."