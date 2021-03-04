Hilaria Baldwin took to social media again to celebrate her new baby girl Lucia, who TODAY confirmed was recently born by surrogate. She also celebrated her rainbow boy, Eduardo (Edu), who was born just a few months prior in September.

In the caption, Baldwin, 37, also opened up about reconciling her feelings for her two new babies, while also remembering her experience with pregnancy loss back in 2019. That year, the podcast host and yoga instructor experienced two miscarriages in seven months.

"Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude," she said in the caption that accompanied a photo of baby Lucia sleeping beside her brother Edu. "The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister. Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time."

Baldwin also spoke to the mourning her children did, saying she and her husband, Alec Baldwin, learned from them.

"Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them," she said. "Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief — braver than us...and they held out hope. To experience and accept life’s ups and downs is challenging, but a reality that all of us have no choice but to receive and process. I have learned that often our children are wiser than we are and their wisdom has guided us."

The Baldwins are also parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Angel Charles, 4, Romeo Alejandro David, 3. Alec Baldwin is also father to Ireland Baldwin, 25, whom he shares with his first wife Kim Basinger.

In 2019, Hilaria opened up about her experience with pregnancy loss to TODAY, saying she hoped talking about it would help others. “This is something that has not been easy, and I understand it. I wanted to come out and speak about it because it’s something so many people deal with, and as women we’re trained to deal with it silently,” she said. “I don’t think we have to live with such fear.”

Hilaria ended her post on Thursday with a specific message to her rainbow baby Edu, as well as revealing Lucia's full name. "Our rainbow baby, Edu, is such a blessing — we are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him," she said. "We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world.

"María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives — almost like twins, we love you so."