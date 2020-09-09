He's here! Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome their fifth child together

Congratulations to Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, who have welcomed their fifth child together, a boy.

“We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier,” Hilaria wrote in an Instagram on Wednesday. “Stay tuned for a name.”

In the picture, Hilaria, 36, and Alec, 62, are in a hospital room gazing at their sleeping newborn son.

The newest member of the Baldwin family joins siblings Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2. Alec also has a 24-year-old daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

Hilaria announced her pregnancy in April with an Instagram video that showed her baby’s heartbeat during an ultrasound.

The happy news came after the “Mom Brain” podcast host experienced two devastating miscarriages in seven months.

“Sound up… I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” Hilaria wrote at the time. “Just got that great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.”

Last year, Hilaria opened up about pregnancy loss to TODAY, saying she hoped talking about it would help others.

“This is something that has not been easy, and I understand it. I wanted to come out and speak about it because it’s something so many people deal with, and as women we’re trained to deal with it silently,” she said in 2019. “I don’t think we have to live with such fear.”