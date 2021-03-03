Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcomed their 6th child via surrogate

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcomed their newborn daughter, Lucia, via a surrogate, a source has confirmed to TODAY.

Hilaria, 37, shared their surprise baby news on Instagram earlier this week with a sweet photo of their newest addition.

“We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia,” the podcast host and yoga instructor wrote in the comments. “Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true.”

The Baldwins definitely have a full house these days. Lucia has five older siblings: Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo (Edu), who was born in September. Alec also has a 25-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

Hilaria recently updated her Instagram bio to read, “Mama to six Baldwinitos” and shared a cute photo of Lucia with her brothers and sisters.

Alec, 62, also shared the photo on Instagram with the caption “Mi vida” (Spanish for “my life").

Cute indeed! Hilaria Baldwin / Instagram

The mom of six has also been sharing plenty of adorable photos of her “Baldwinitos” in her Instagram story, including this shot of Alec bonding with baby Edu.

The proud mom shared this adorable photo of her two youngest babies. Hilaria Baldwin / Instagram

She also shared a precious pic of her two youngest children with the caption, “My babies.”

With the arrival of Lucia, the Baldwins now have four sons and two daughters. In 2019, Hilaria said it was her “mission” to have another girl for the sake of her oldest daughter, Carmen.

"It has now been a mission to give Carmen a sister," she told PopSugar in 2019. "She loves Ireland, but she wants a baby sister. Basically, my mission is I'm going to keep having kids until it's a girl!"