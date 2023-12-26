Jenna shows off Bush family’s ‘bad’ Christmas selfie after a ‘wonderful’ holiday

Jenna Bush Hager and her family were all smiles this Christmas.

The TODAY co-host posted a group selfie on Instagram Dec. 26 featuring husband Henry Hager and their three kids, Mila, Poppy and Hal. Barbara Bush, husband Craig Coyne and their daughter, Cora Georgia, also joined the shot, as well as former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush.

“Bad selfie, wonderful Christmas,” Jenna captioned the picture in which they are all nearly cheek to cheek.

The holiday included matching pajamas for Jenna’s crew. The Hager kids all sat atop a couch making goofy faces as Jenna wrote over the picture, “And to all a GOOD night!”

The Hager kids ringing in Christmas. @jennabhager via Instagram

Fishing was also a part of the festivities. Mila Poppy and Hal stood on a wooden dock overlooking a beautiful lake, while holding a fishing rod.

A waterland, dare we say? @jennabhager via Instagram

Jenna and Barbara Bush geared up for the holidays by picking up Christmas tree decorating tips from HGTV's Ben Napier and Erin Napier. Poppy was there, too, and had the honors of turning on the lights of the Christmas tree, donned with ribbons, orange-slice garland and a tree skirt made of books.

The skirt of books definitely won over the book club leader.

“Well, I am the book lady,” Jenna said. “I have a million books but I really want to do (it) — don’t you think I should do books around my own tree?”

“Yeah, that’s really cute and clever,” Barbara Bush said.

TODAY’s Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie also posted family Christmas pictures.