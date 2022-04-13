Barbara Bush and 6-month-old daughter Cora Georgia match in white in new photo

Barbara Bush's daughter, Cora Georgia, is her mini-me!

The mother-daughter duo looked so alike in a new photo shoot that Bush, 40, had with the 6-month-old.

In the adorable snap, Cora and Bush both wore white dresses as Bush held her little girl on her lap.

Cora appeared to be very comfortable too, as she cracked a smile while looking off into the distance.

Barbara Bush and her baby girl, Cora Georgia, look like twins while wearing white dresses. Laura Foote

In September 2021, Bush welcomed her little girl with her husband, Craig Coyne, in Portland, Maine's Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, which was named after Bush's late grandmother and former first lady.

Bush's father, former President George W. Bush, announced the baby's birth in a post he shared on Instagram.

"With full hearts, @laurawbush and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter," he said at the time. "Barbara gave birth to Cora Georgia Coyne on September 27, 2021, in Maine — not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married. Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful."

Bush's twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, revealed on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna that Cora Georgia arrived almost six weeks early.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she shared how great it was to meet her niece.

“Dearest Cora Georgia,” Jenna shared alongside some pics of her looking at and holding the baby. “Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!)

"I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest @barbara.p.bush became a mama. And today is the day I fell in love!" she continued. "Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet love. Xx auntie j.”

On TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Jenna shared how she learned that her sister was in labor.

“I woke up to a text message on Monday morning,” she said. “I burst into tears, I was frantic, I woke up (husband) Henry (Hager). He was like, ‘What?’ I’m like, ‘She’s in labor!’”

Craig Coyne and Barbara Bush got married in 2018 before they welcomed their first child, daughter Cora Georgia, together in 2021. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Bush decided to give birth wearing a necklace that was very close to her heart.

"She was wearing pearls,” Jenna said. “She doesn’t wear pearls. It’s weird. It feels serendipitous, but it’s so fun.”

The pearls paid tribute to the girls' late grandmother on their father's side, who was known for wearing the statement piece. And Bush decided to make Georgia her little girl's middle name because it paid tribute to her father.