Al’s granddaughter, Sky, celebrates her first Christmas in precious family photos

Al Roker spent some of the most wonderful time of the year checking in with his followers.

The TODAY weatherman posted pictures of his family in matching pajamas on Instagram Dec. 25. In the carousel of 10 photos, Al is with wife Deborah Roberts and kids Courtney Roker Laga, Nick Roker and Leila Roker. Courtney's husband, Wesley Laga, and the couple's daughter, Sky Clara, also appear in the photos. Sky, who is Al's first grandchild, was born in July and was clearly thrilled to experience Christmas for the first time.

Sky and Al's dog, Pepper, stole the show in the family pic, with Sky and Pepper each in red tops while the other family members wore gray, lightweight sweatshirts. Everyone also rocked gray, plaid pajama pants with red, white and green stripes.

The Roker Family in their Christmas pajamas. @alroker via Instagram

"It was a wonderful #christmas2024 for us," Al started his caption.

"I hope your holiday was loving and stress-free," he added. "Can’t help thinking about the suffering going on around the world, especially this time of year. #howareyou."

In addition to the group shots, Al featured many pics of Sky with other family members — including Pepper.

Al’s fans in the comments mentioned cute, little Sky and thanked him for “checking in” on them.

“Beautiful family pictures with the little princess,” someone commented.

“Merry Christmas Al & lovely family! Thank you for checking in with all of us,” another said.

Another fan noted how different this Christmas looks for Al, and not just because of the new addition of Sky. In 2022, Al was released from the hospital a couple of weeks before Christmas and continued to recover into the new year.

“That picture of Sky and Pepper!! and having all your kids with you Al! So different than last year at this time. Grateful and blessed! The world is such a tough place right now,” the person wrote.

Al, a Start TODAY advocate, also said in a separate post that some of his family members joined him and Pepper for a "Christmas walk." He additionally shared pictures of Nick and Leila decorating cookies together.

"These two together, @cleilapatra and @nick.roker155 decorating slice and bake cookies brings back memories," Al captioned his post.

"Awww. My babies," Deborah commented.