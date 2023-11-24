It was a family affair for Al Roker at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, featuring a special appearance from the youngest member.

Four-month old Sky, Al’s first grandchild, was all bundled up in a baby carrier at the parade in a photo posted by the TODAY co-host. The three generations enjoyed the festivities in New York on a crisp sunny day, with a balloon float in the background.

“My little Sky’s first (Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade),” Al wrote in the caption.

Al was front and center in the family portrait, surrounded by his wife, Deborah Roberts, son, Nicholas Roker, plus daughter Courtney Roker Laga and her husband, Wes Laga, who are Sky’s parents.

Sky was born on July 3. When Al spent a weekend babysitting her in October, he said he remembered what it was like to be a new parent.

“Good to know I can still do this. Like riding a bike. But, I get to give the bike back to the owners," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Sky's first parade also marked the return of the TODAY weatherman. Al was unable to host the Thanksgiving parade last year for the first time since 1995 because of health issues. He was admitted to the hospital in November 2022 due to blood clots in his legs, which spread to his lungs.

Doctors eventually discovered Al had two bleeding ulcers and performed a seven-hour surgery to resection his colon, remove his gallbladder and redo his duodenum, part of the small intestine, TODAY.com previously reported.

He was feeling much better this November and was able to return to hosting duties.

“I feel pretty good. ... I feel like I’m back to like 100%,” Al told TODAY.com.