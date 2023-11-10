See how Al Roker's baby granddaughter reacts to the sound of banging pots

Al Roker’s 4-month-old granddaughter, Sky, is a ray of sunshine.

In a recent Instagram video, Sky is shown grinning and kicking her legs, as grandmother Deborah Roberts bangs around in the kitchen. Al, who is filming the scene, can't resist cooing at the infant.

"Good morning," Al says in a sing-songy voice. "Good morning."

"@debrorobertsabc takes almost every pot out of the cabinets while Sky just smiles at the sounds,” Al, aka “Pop-Pop,” captioned his post about Sky's "Didi."

"@alroker you were made to be a grand papa,” one person wrote in the comments.

Sky Clara was born on July 3 to Al’s daughter Courtney Roker Laga and her husband, Wes. Al shares Courtney with his ex-wife. He and Roberts are parents of daughter Leila, 24, and son Nick, 21.

“It is magical, it really is,” Al gushed on TODAY this summer about becoming a first-time grandfather. “Everybody tells you that it’s going to be this thing and you don’t know — it’s like when they tell you about having your first child.

“And then, to hold this little girl knowing that 30, almost 35 years ago, I held her mom,” he continued. “And here she is ... and she’s just perfect.”

Al added that Sky is a “great sleeper.”

“Sleeps for four hours, wakes up, goes to the bathroom, sleeps another four,” he said. “We’re on the same schedule!”

In October, Al's apartment was filled with diapers and baby gear when Sky came for an overnight.

“I forgot how hard a 3+ month old is on your own,” he wrote on Instagram. “24 hours without a shower. Whew!”

The TODAY co-host also shared a photo of disassembled baby bottles drying on a counter.

“It’s been a while since I had this setup going on in the kitchen. Good to know I can still do this. Like riding a bike. But, I get to give the bike back to the owners," he teased.