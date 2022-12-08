Al Roker returns home after second hospital stay

Al Roker is home again!

The TODAY weatherman shared on his Instagram on Dec. 8 that he's back home from the hospital after spending several days under medical care.

“Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers,” Al wrote alongside a slideshow that included a smiling photo of himself wearing his SUNY Oswego apparel at home.

There’s also a photo of him with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and another sweet snap of him, Roberts and daughter Leila.

The comments section is filled with a slew of supportive and happy messages from fans and friends sharing how happy they are that he is on the up and up.

His post came hours after he shared a photo of the view from his hospital room. In that post, he shared his hopes for returning home.

"Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge," Al captioned his photo. "God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family."

Al was first admitted to the hospital with blood clots last month. His health scare forced him to miss hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade for the first time in 27 years.

He was released from the hospital on Nov. 24, just in time to spend Thanksgiving with his family.

“All right, this is my version of a Thanksgiving Day parade — getting ready to leave the hospital,” he said in his Instagram video as he walked out of the building. “Time to blow this taco stand. Woo-hoo!”

However, Al later returned to the hospital, and subsequently also missed the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. Throughout all of this, his TODAY family has been sending their love and support.

Hoda Kotb said Dec. 1 on TODAY that "we all wished that Al could’ve been with us" during the tree lighting ceremony, before sharing that Al was once again under supervision "due to some complications."

“He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes."