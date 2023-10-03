Jenna Bush Hager has babies on her brain. But Jenna’s husband, Henry Hager? He’s all set in the kids department.

While chatting with her TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones on August 8, Jenna confessed that she's pondered expanding her family. Jenna and Henry have three children: Mila, 10, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 4.

“I’d like to have another… but no,” Jenna said, noting that Henry “put his foot down.” Later in the show, however, Jenna teased that Hal could be promoted to big brother, whether Henry likes or not.

“Well, I do feel like women usually have the advantage in that area,” she joked to Sheinelle.

Jenna met Henry in 2004 when he was working for her dad, former President George W. Bush. The couple tied the knot four years later at Jenna’s parents’ Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas.

The mother of three has said that Mila, Poppy and Hal are her and Henry’s biggest priority. While chatting with People in 2019, Jenna said one of the highlights of maternity leave was getting to take her daughters to school every morning. But Jenna has learned to let go of working mom guilt.

“I try to focus on what I can do and what I do bring because I think if we beat ourselves up for everything we miss, then we’re to a happy of a parent as we can be,” she explained.

Read on to learn more about Jenna’s three children:

Margaret Laura “Mila” Hager

Al Roker predicted Jenna’s first child would be a girl — and he was correct!

“I’m totally crazy about her,” Jenna gushed to her TODAY family, days after Mila was born. “I don’t even really like the color pink, and there’s pink all over my apartment.. I like things to be really neat, and there’s bottles and things all over, and we’re just as happy as can be.”

Mila arrived on April 13, 2013, three weeks ahead of her due date, and weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

Jenna often shares stories about Mila on TODAY. In July 2023, she reflected on a thoughtful note Mila sent to her sister, Poppy, while Mila was at sleepaway camp in Texas. Poppy will be joining Mila next summer, and it will be her first time away from her mom and dad.

Jenna with Mila on a visit to the TODAY set. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“She wrote Poppy this letter, which made Henry and I weep. (It) was like, ‘You’re going to feel homesick. But the difference is, I got you. I got you, I’m there for you… and you can come into my cabin.”

Mila is both sweet and outspoken. Earlier this year, Jenna recalled being ‘shamed’ by Mila for throwing out her art project.

According to Jenna, Mila reported the crime to Poppy, who “doesn’t appreciate it” it either.

While visiting the set of Hoda & Jenna in 2022, Mila dropped what Jenna referred to as “truth bombs.” It all started when Hoda told Mila that she loves when Jenna is "laughing so hard she can’t catch her breath.”

“Yeah, one time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!” Mila replied. She then turned to Jenna and said, “You changed your pajamas.”

Later, Mila divulged that Jenna “never wears underwear.”

“She is not wearing it right now!” Mila announced. “I saw her change!”

Jenna has described both Mila and Poppy as “drama kids." In 2022, Mila starred as Seymour in her school production of “Little Shop Of Horrors.”

Jenna's daughters Poppy and Mila share a close sister bond. TODAY

Mila’s solos were “completely out of her comfort zone,” a proud Jenna declared on TODAY.

“Unlike her mother, she really doesn’t like attention,’” Jenna said. "She never was like, 'I'm the star.' If anything, she downplayed it."

Poppy Louise Hager

The name Poppy is a tribute to Jenna’s grandfather, the late George H.W. Bush.

“Welcome to the WORLD Poppy Louise Hager--named after my darling Gamps who went by Poppy during his childhood. We are in LOVE,” Jenna captioned an Instagram post announcing Poppy’s birth on August 13, 2015.

Jenna Bush and her daughter Poppy. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Jenna often speaks about the love Poppy has for Mila. In 2022, she posted on Instagram a note that read, “My superhero is Mila because she is kind and nice. She gives me hugs. She gives me love.” On the piece of paper, Poppy drew a picture of herself and Mila.

The little girl also adores her grandfather, former president George W. Bush. In 2022, Jenna recalled how the former commander-in-chief spoke to Poppy’s first class class.

“Poppy was just sitting up by the computer so proud that her grandpa would Zoom in,” Jenna told the New York Post. At the end of the Q&A session, Poppy took it upon herself to invite all of her classmates for a ride on Air Force Once.

“That’s when I had to explain to her that that’s not how it works,” Jenna said. “She’ll never get to ride on Air Force One unless she becomes the president."

Henry Harold “Hal” Hager

Hal inherited his name from his father and his middle name from Jenna’s grandfather, Harold Welch — father of former first lady Laura Bush.

“We weren’t exactly sure about the name,” Jenna said when she called into TODAY to share her happy news that her son was born on August 2, 2019. “Then his big sisters called him ‘Hal pal,’ and we thought, ‘This is just perfect.’”

Jenna would love to make Hal a big brother, but her husband, Henry @jennabhager via Instagram

Hal’s birth was a family affair. Jenna said that her twin sister, Barbara Bush Coyne, came to the hospital with a box of donuts.

"I don’t think you’re supposed to eat right after a C-section, but I went for it. And then Mila and Poppy came and picked him out in the nursery, and they’re just crazy about him. ... The girls are so thrilled that they have a little baby brother all of their own.”

Hal, now 4, is a social butterfly just like his mama. In 2022, Jenna raved about how Hal was completely at ease at a big Memorial Day barbecue.

“I went to go sit next to him to feed him, and he looked at me and he goes, ‘You having a good time, Mama?’” Jenna recalled on TODAY,. “And I said, ‘Yes, I’m having fun.’ And he goes, ‘Me, too! I just got into the hot tub.’”

Hal inherited his mom's blonde hair. @jennbhager via Instagram

Hal recently learned to swim, and while it makes Jenna nervous, she is proud of her little boy for being so brave. He’s even comfortable in the ocean!

“Letting your child do scary things, supervised, is the hardest thing as a grown-up,” Hoda said.

“I actually just closed my eyes and let him handle it because I don’t want to be like a backseat parent,” Jenna replied.