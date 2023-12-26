Hoda Kotb shares a 'merry merry' matching Christmas pic with her daughters

Hoda Kotb shared a joyful Christmas moment with her daughters.

The TODAY co-anchor posted a picture with her two girls, Haley and Hope, on Instagram the day after Christmas.

"Merry merry ❤️❤️🧑‍🎄🧑‍🎄," she wrote in the caption.

In the picture, Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, were all smiles with their mom. The three posed near the water while matching in red Christmas-themed outfits.

Hoda's two daughters have made an appearance on their mom's Instagram a few other times this holiday season.

Over the weekend, Hoda shared a picture of Haley and Hope standing in front of an inflatable snowman on a not-so-snowy day.

"No snow… no problem! ❤️❤️," she captioned the post.

Hoda co-parents her daughters with her former partner, Joel Schiffman.

On Dec. 4, Hoda shared pictures of her and her daughters putting up Christmas decorations.

In the first photo of the post, which she captioned "‘Tis the season 🌲❤️," the TODAY co-anchor held Hope in her arms while Haley put a star up on the Christmas tree.

The third photo in the carousel revealed other holiday details in the room, including family stockings and window decorations.

Hoda isn't the only member of the TODAY family who has posted about the holidays in the past couple of days.

TODAY's Al Roker shared a heartwarming Instagram photo on Christmas of him and his family, including his 5-month-old granddaughter Sky.

"From our family to yours...Merry Christmas!" he wrote in the caption.

The photo showed a joyful matching moment with his wife Deborah and three kids, Courtney, Leila and Nick, with baby Sky front and center.

The TODAY weatherman shared a second Instagram post on Christmas with more photos of his granddaughter, who was celebrating her first Christmas.

"It was a wonderful #christmas2024 for us. I hope your holiday was loving and stress-free. Can’t help thinking about the suffering going on around the world, especially this time of year," he wrote in the caption.

On Dec. 24, TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager also shared her holiday wishes on Instagram alongside a photo of their family holiday card.

"Sending love and solace to all this holiday season! Our card by our favorite @chereeberrypaper!! Hope you’re surrounded by love, naps, and reading!! 💕💕💕🐈🐈," she wrote in the caption.

TODAY co-host Savannah Guthrie also shared a festive family pic on Instagram Dec. 25.

"so very merry and nearly impossible to capture," she wrote in the caption.

Savannah was standing alongside her husband, Michael Feldman, and their two kids, Vale and Charles, in matching Christmas pajamas.

For the holiday, TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer shared multiple photos of her kids.

"Just a haphazard mix of random Christmas photos! The chaos sums up our weekend. Pure joy and magic all around. Hope you had a wonderful holiday!!" she wrote in the caption.

The post includes four photos of her and her husband Brian Fichera's kids, Calvin, 7, Oliver, 3, and Rusty, 2, one of which shows them opening their gifts. The fifth and last slide shows a video of Calvin running to the tree on Christmas morning, with Oliver following close behind.