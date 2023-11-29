Jenna Bush Hager’s family holiday card is the cat’s meow.

Jenna shared the card Nov. 29 on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“You know I love a holiday card. I have a spreadsheet. I love Excel,” she said before unveiling the card for viewers.

“Happy Holidays Love, Jenna, Henry, Mila (10), Poppy Louise (8) & Hal (4),” it says on the front, with a photo of the kids standing alongside parents Jenna and Henry in Martha’s Vineyard.

While the front is perfectly delightful and pretty standard, it sets the stage for what's on the back of it.

Jenna Bush Hager

“... Or Meowy Christmas! Welcome to the world Hollywood Hager!” it reads.

The back photo features the family, with Jenna holding Hal (with a hand firmly on his nose, as if something stinks) and Mila holding their cat, Hollywood.

Mila got Hollywood as a Christmas gift last year, and despite Jenna's cat allergies, Hollywood has been a huge hit with the family.

“The back is really the Christmas card because that is your entire family,” Hoda said. “I like it.”

The card follows the 2022 edition, which featured Mila and Poppy giving Hal a little peck on each of his cheeks.

Hoda told Jenna her family would also be doing a holiday card this year and reflected on last year's, realizing she never put a date on the card.

"Oh, my gosh! I think I never sent them out because it was too late," Hoda said. "So maybe we could use the same one. Everyone looks the same-ish. It's a year different."