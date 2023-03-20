Tom Brady shares throwback pic with daughter Vivian when she was a baby: 'Little angel'

Tom Brady is taking his 13 million Instagram followers on a trip down memory lane.

The former NFL star posted a sweet throwback picture with his daughter Vivian, 10, then a baby, to his story on March 20.

The vintage-looking photo was taken 10 years ago today, with Vivian perched in Brady's lap. The proud father wrapped his hand around her small frame and posed for the camera with a small smile.

Tom Brady posted a throwback photo with his daughter, Vivian. @tombrady via Instagram

"10 years ago today w my little angel Vivi Lake ❤️❤️," he wrote.

Vivian is the youngest of Brady's three children. He shares his daughter and 13-year-old Ben with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, who announced their divorce in 2022 after over a decade of marriage. Brady also has a 15-year-old son, John "Jack," with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady has been sharing more photos of his children since announcing he was retiring "for good" from the NFL on Feb. 1. After 23 seasons, he won seven Super Bowl titles playing for both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Directly following his retirement news, Brady posted a series of photos to his Instagram story, including candid shots of his children and vacation memories.

Earlier this year, he gave a glimpse into fatherhood by sharing pictures of his children playing in a hotel room. And a couple days later, he posted a picture of him and Vivian on a "daddy-daughter" date with soccer star David Beckham and his daughter Harper.

And recently, he let his daughter "hack" his Instagram account. The pre-teen posted a couple of funny photos of one of the family's latest additions — a cat.

The 10-year-old may just have her adoring dad wrapped around her finger. When the newest cat dad on the block posted a picture of the furry friends, he seemed to suggest his daughter was the reason.

“Vivi wins again ❤️,” he wrote.