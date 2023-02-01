Tom Brady announces he is retiring ‘for good’ in new video

Tom Brady announced his retirement from football "for good" on Feb. 1 after playing 23 seasons in the NFL.

"Good morning guys, I'll get to the point right away: I'm retiring for good," Brady, 45, said in a video posted on his social media accounts. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record to let you guys know first so it won't be long-winded."

"You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year," the quarterback continued, referring to announcing, and then rescinding, his retirement in 2022.

Brady, who won seven Super Bowl titles during his NFL tenure, went on to thank his fans for their support.

"My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever there's too many," he said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream, I wouldn't change a thing. I love you all."

Brady shared dozens of photos on his Instagram story from the past 23 years, including some from his time with the New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as of his friends and family.

The Bucs shared a photo of Brady on their social media accounts with the caption, "#ThankYouTom," along with the praying hands and goat emoji.

Brady began his career with the Patriots when he was selected as the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL draft. He won his first Super Bowl title with the Patriots in 2002, and won five more with the team before he left to play for the Buccaneers in 2020.

He led the Bucs to their second Super Bowl win in 2021, and announced he would be retiring on Feb. 1, 2022. The quarterback changed his mind 40 days later and said he would be playing another season with the Bucs.

Brady is widely considered to be the greatest quarterback of all time — he is the only player to have won more than five Super Bowls and has been MVP five times.

Brady's announcement comes three months after he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, officially divorced after 13 years of marriage. The pair share two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, and Brady has another son, Jack, 15, with Bridget Moynahan.