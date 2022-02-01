Tom Brady announces his retirement: 'I feel like the luckiest person in the world'

The GOAT is officially done.

Tom Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, officially announced his retirement in an Instagram post on Tuesday after days of rumors and confusion about the timing of the end to his legendary career.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," Brady wrote. "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

I am so proud of what we have achieved ... but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation Tom Brady

Brady, 44, is hanging it up after 22 seasons and a record seven Super Bowl titles. He spent the first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls. He played his last two seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, capturing a final Super Bowl ring in 2021.

"I've done a lot of reflecting this past week and have asked myself difficult questions," he wrote. "And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

He looked back on what he will savor the most from his amazing career.

"My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs," he wrote.

In his Instagram post, Brady thanked his Bucs teammates, the fans, the city of Tampa, the team's owners, general manager Jason Licht, and head coach Bruce Arians and his staff, as well as Tampa Bay's employees.

He also thanked his personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, his agents, his parents and family, and wife Gisele Bundchen and his three children for all their support.

"And lastly to my wife, Gisele, and my children Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration," he wrote. "Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career.

"Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.

In the announcement, Brady did not mention anyone from his 20 seasons with the Patriots.

He retires as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (84,520) and touchdown passes (624), among other records. He also was a five-time Super Bowl MVP and a three-time league MVP.

Brady's official announcement comes three days after ESPN reported he was retiring, cited multiple anonymous sources. Adding to the confusion, Brady's company, TB12 Sports, reacted to the reports with on Twitter with what appeared to be a farewell message listing his career accomplishments. The company later deleted the tweet, according to USA Today.

Brady's agent, Don Yee, later released a statement saying Brady would be the only one to announce his plans for the future.

The quarterback then said in an interview on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Radio on Monday that he was still “going through the process" of coming to a decision.