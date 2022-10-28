Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have ‘amicably finalized’ their divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen jointly announced on Oct. 28 that they have officially ended their 13-year marriage.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback wrote on his Instagram Story. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," the Brazilian supermodel wrote in an announcement on her Instagram Story. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart."

It ends a relationship that began when they started dating 16 years ago before tying the knot in 2009.

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration," Brady wrote. "Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing every day around the world.

"However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," he continued. "And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."

They share two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, and Brady has a son, Jack, 15, with actor Bridget Moynahan.

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way," Brady wrote in his Instagram message. "We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

"We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," Bundchen wrote on Instagram.

NBC News confirmed early this month that the two had each hired divorce attorneys amid reports of their marital woes.

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," Bundchen wrote.

That was followed by an eyebrow-raising comment by Bundchen on Instagram on Oct. 11 that raised further questions about their marriage. Life coach Jay Shetty had posted a quote on Instagram that read: “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you.”

Bündchen liked the comment and added a prayer emoji.

At the end of last season, Brady announced his retirement, but then unretired in March to return for his 23rd season. In September, Bundchen told Elle magazine that she had her concerns over him returning to "a very violent sport" and that she would "like him to be more present" with their children.

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again," she said. "But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too.”

The divorce filing comes as Brady endures one of the worst stretches of his legendary career.

The Buccaneers lost 27-22 to the Ravens on Oct. 27 to give Brady his first three-game losing streak in 20 years. The Bucs are now 3-5, marking the first time Brady's team has ever been two games under .500 in his lengthy career.