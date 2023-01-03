Tom Brady says 15-year-old son Jack has started to borrow his clothes

Tom Brady's 15-year-old son, Jack, really takes after his father. In fact, he's trying to.

While speaking on the Jan. 2 episode of his "Let’s Go! podcast" with sports commentator Jim Gray and former NFL star Larry Fitzgerald, Brady said his son Jack has started to wear his clothes.

Tom Brady with his oldest son, Jack, as he was throwing him some passes after New England Patriots training camp in 2018. John Tlumacki / Boston Globe via Getty Images

"6-foot-1 at 15 years old, he's starting to wear my shoes," Brady said. "He went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins. He was like, 'Dad, can I see what's in your closet to wear?' and I was like, 'Oh s--t, he's going to go start wearing my clothes.'"

The Tampa Bay quarterback noted that he used to do the same thing with his father, so he happily obliged Jack's request.

"Maybe that's a little bit of a young man's right of passage, go to dad's closet and start using his stuff," he said.

Brady joked that it would be a different story if Jack ever asked to use his purple Lamborghini.

"Then I'd be like, I got to pump the breaks on that," he laughed.

Other than admiring his father's fashion sense, Jack has also taken after his father by playing the same sport that made Brady a star.

In an October episode of the athlete's podcast, Brady revealed Jack is playing high school football.

“I could never imagine he’d be in high school. I never imagined him playing football,” Brady said at the time. “So getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me.”

Brady shares Jack, his eldest, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. He had son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with his ex-wife and model Gisele Bundchen, with whom he finalized a divorce last year.

Tom Brady celebrates with his children after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday on February 7, 2021 in Tampa, FL. Mark Humphrey / AP

Brady noted that his son has been playing the position of free safety, but would sometimes be the quarterback of the team, his position.

“I love watching him play quarterback, because I think there’s very few things in life that I could probably help him with,” Brady said. “I don’t have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football. He’s way smarter. He’s got a great work ethic. He’s just a great kid. But I can definitely help him at quarterback.”