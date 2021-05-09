Tom Brady honors Gisele Bündchen and ex Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day

Tom Brady is paying tribute to the both his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and ex Bridget Moynahan this Mother’s Day.

The NFL star shared a black and white family photo to Instagram, featuring Bündchen and his three children: John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 13, Benjamin Rein, 11, and Vivian Lake, 8. In the caption, Brady wrote a heartfelt message to his wife of 12 years and mother to two of his children to celebrate the occasion.

“Happy Mother’s Day @gisele,” he wrote. “You love us and support us like no other. Have a special day! ❤️❤️.”

On his Instagram Stories, Brady shared a photo of Bündchen with her arms around Vivian and Benjamin, writing the sweet message, “My numero uno @gisele ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Tom Brady / Instagram

Despite splitting with Moynahan in 2006, the two have remained friendly over the years as they co-parent their 13-year-old son.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback followed up with a second post on his stories, sharing a photo of the blended family. In the photo, Moynahan and their son Jack pose next to Brady and Bündchen, all four smiling wide at the camera.

“Happy Mother’s Day @bridgetmoynahan,” he wrote.

Brady shared the photo to his Instagram Story. Tom Brady / Instagram

Bündchen also sent Moynahan some love as well on Sunday, sharing a photo of Moynahan with another mom and the caption, "Happy Mother's Day to these super moms!"

So much love in this blended family!

Last month, Brady shared a birthday message on Instagram for Moynahan’s 50th birthday, writing in an Instagram story, “Happy birthday @bridgetmoynahan we hope you have a GREAT day.”

Back in February, the “Blue Bloods” star even congratulated her ex on his Super Bowl win, sharing a photo to Instagram with the caption, “I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating @buccaneers.”

The 40-year-old Brazilian model shared her own celebratory Mother’s Day post on Sunday, writing a touching caption in both English and Portuguese alongside three photos of her with her children.

“Being a mother it’s been the most fun, rewarding, challenging and incredible experience of my life,” she wrote. “I feel so lucky to be a mama of such little angels who inspire me to be the best that I can be everyday... there is no bigger love that I know of.”

She continued the post, adding, “Sending a big hug and so much love to all the mammas, grandmas , great grandmas out there who love unconditionally and a special cheer to my amazing mom who raised my 5 sisters and I with so much love. Hope you all have special and joyful day!”

Brady and Moynahan dated from 2004 to 2006 and have both since remarried. The football star and Bündchen tied the knot in February 2009.

The couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary back in February, right off the tail of Brady’s Super Bowl win. The 43-year-old athlete posted a photo of the family of five, taken right after his big win, penning a sweet anniversary message to his wife of over a decade.

“Happy anniversary!! I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said ‘I do’ 12 years ago,” he wrote. “I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow! You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know. You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo”

Bündchen wrote her own anniversary post, sharing a carousel of images of the couple throughout the years, including an adorable throwback shot of the family of five.

“Happy anniversary my love! I can’t believe it’s already been 12 years!” she began the caption.

“We have gone trough so much and have grown so much together. There nothing that I love more then you and our family and there is no one that I rather share my life with than you! Te amo ❤️"