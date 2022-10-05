Tom Brady reveals son Jack is playing high school sports

The Bradys are keeping it all in the family — at least when it comes to athletics.

In a new interview, NFL quarterback Tom Brady revealed his son Jack, 15, is playing high school football.

“I could never imagine he’d be in high school. I never imagined him playing football,” Brady, 45, said on the October 3rd episode of Sirius XM’s podcast “Let’s Go!". “So getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me.”

The teen is playing the position of free safety, but sometimes steps into the role of quarterback.

“I love watching him play quarterback, because I think there’s very few things in life that I could probably help him with,” Brady said. “I don’t have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football. He’s way smarter. He’s got a great work ethic. He’s just a great kid. But I can definitely help him at quarterback.”

Brady shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan. He is also dad to son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with wife Gisele Bündchen.

“I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play, and him grow and develop, and my kids in general, too,” Brady said. "I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially team sports. I love team sports because it forces you to get along with other people. It forces you to take responsibility and accountability for your actions. It teaches you discipline. It teaches you respect.”

As far as performance is concerned, Brady just wants to see his son have fun.

“I don’t give a sh-t how well he does. I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends and the camaraderie at a young age,” Brady said on the podcast episode.

Seeing Jack play has brought up some nostalgia for the athlete.

“I remember being in high school myself," Brady said. "I loved being out there with my teammates, having pancake breakfasts on Saturdays. He has meals on Friday nights with his teammates, and it brings out the best parts of us. So, it’s really a treat, as all parents know, watching their kids play.”

Widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, Brady paralleled the lessons taught in team sports to other life experiences.

“It’s really great as a parent to see your kids joyful. That’s what we all hope for our kids,” Brady said. “You know, you want to provide them the experience that they can to grow, and to grow into their adolescence, and to deal with adversities, and deal with wins and losses in life — not just in sports but on a test and with their friendships. That’s the most important thing I see is dealing with their friends, and dealing with accountability and responsibility, and learning to overcome challenges, and dealing with failures, and dealing with successes, and all those things youth sports really teaches us all.”

Earlier this year, the seven-time Super Bowl champion got emotional reflecting on the bond he shares with his own father, Tom Brady Sr.

“When I think about being a dad, I think of him,” a tearful Brady said in an episode of ESPN’s docuseries “Man in the Arena.”

He continued, “I know I’m not as good a dad to my kids that my dad’s been to me. I use him as my example of how to keep a family together and to care, to support, and how to love.”

In the same episode, Brady acknowledged that there are “imbalances” in his life.

“I want them to experience great success in whatever they do,” he said. “But there’s a torment about me that I don’t wish upon them.”

