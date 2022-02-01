Tom Brady says he's still deciding whether or not he will retire

Tom Brady says he is still deciding if he should retire.

Brady, who is currently the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said Monday during an interview on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Radio that he's still "going through the process."

"We’re in such an era of information and people want to be in front of the news often and I totally understand that and understand that's the environment," he said. "(But) literally it's day-to-day with me. I'm just trying to do the best I can every day and evaluate things as they come and you know, trying to make a great decision for me and my family."

Over the weekend, ESPN and the NFL both reported the longtime quarterback planned to retire but Brady himself did not confirm the report. NBC News reported that sources said Brady contacted the Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht and said he had not yet made a decision about retirement after the news broke. Brady's father told media outlets the same thing.

Brady’s agent, Donald Yee, wouldn't confirm or deny the news to NBC this weekend, writing in a statement that "Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy."

"He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon," Yee said.

Brady is often referred to as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. In his 22 seasons so far, Brady has taken home seven Super Bowl rings.

As the conclusion of this past season, Brady had more yards passing (84,520) and touchdowns throws (624) than any quarterback in NFL history.

He famously played 20 of his 22 seasons for the New England Patriots and led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the 2021 Super Bowl. The Buccaneers came close to making another run on Super Sunday but fell to the Los Angeles Rams during the playoffs.

"That's sports, you don't always win," he chuckled in his interview on Monday, adding that he understands people want to know if he is going to stay or go.

"There’s a lot of interest in what I’m going to stop playing, I understand that," Brady said. "But ... when I know I’ll know and when I don’t know, I don’t know...I’m not gonna race to some conclusion about that."