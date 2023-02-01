Tom Brady shares never-before-seen family pics after retirement news

Tom Brady is celebrating his family, friends and teammates by sharing dozens of never-before-seen photos with his children and others from over the years after announcing his retirement.

The legendary quarterback shared in a video on Feb. 1 that's he's really hanging it up "for good" this time after 23 seasons and a record seven Super Bowl titles. Brady, 45, initially announced his retirement early last year, but then rescinded it to play this past season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Future NFL Hall of Famer Tom Brady shared some candid shots of him with children Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, from over the years after announcing his retirement.

After announcing the news, he shared a long series of photos on his Instagram stories from memorable moments on and off the field over the years, including several candid shots of him with his three children, his parents and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

The photos show him sharing sweet moments on vacation and holidays with his son Benjamin, 13, and daughter, Vivian, 10, whom he shares with Bundchen, as well as his son Jack, 15, whom he parents with his former partner, actor Bridget Moynahan.

The photos show some fun family moments away from the public spotlight for Brady and his kids.

Brady also shared heartwarming shots of his children with his father, Tom Sr., and his mother, Galynn, a cancer survivor whom he has often cited as an inspiration in his career. One photo shows Galynn wearing one of Brady's chunky Super Bowl rings.

Brady's mother, Galynn, shares a sweet moment with her granddaughter, Vivian.

The NFL's all-time leader in wins by a quarterback also shared photos of him celebrating Super Bowl wins and other milestone victories with teammates like Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman on the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jack, Benjamin and Vivian share a fun moment together at Christmas.

Brady also included shots of him with other legendary NFL quarterbacks, including Peyton Manning, Steve Young and Joe Montana.

Unlike the fanfare of last year, he announced his retirement on Feb. 1 in a short video of him on a beach by himself early in the morning.

“Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good,” Brady says in the video. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record to let you guys know first so it won’t be long-winded.

"You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year,” he jokes about his 2022 retirement message.

Brady's children and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen were often seen supporting Brady at Tampa Bay Buccaneers games. @tombrady via Instagram

This past season was an emotional one for Brady, who announced his divorce from Bundchen in October after 13 years of marriage.

His Bucs team ended up winning the NFC South division despite an 8-9 record, but they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It marked the first losing season in Brady's entire career.