Daddy-daughter dates! Tom Brady and David Beckham share photos from group hang with kids

Tom Brady and David Beckham spent a fun night out with their little girls.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the former soccer star had a daddy-daughter date at the restaurant Miami Slice in Florida, and shared a sweet snap of their outing.

Brady shared the photo on his Instagram. @tombrady via Instagram

In the photo, shared on both Brady and Beckham's Instagram story on Jan. 27, the two dads are posing with their daughters. Beckham's 11-year-old daughter Harper is standing in front of her famous father, while 10-year-old Vivian sits on Brady's lap. In Beckham’s post, he also added “family night” and a white heart emoji.

Beckham's son Cruz, 17, was also part of the family night out. The British athlete shared video of Cruz in the restaurant's kitchen, preparing his own pizza and adding cheese on his pie before putting it in the oven.

Beckham also shared the same photo on his social media. @davidbeckham via Instagram

Among Beckham's other videos and photos, there was a group shot with the employees and photos of them eating dinner.

Aside from Harper and Cruz, Beckham also shares Romeo, 20, and Brooklyn, 23, with Victoria Beckham.

As for Brady, he shares Vivian and son Benjamin, 13, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The former couple got married in 2009 and announced their divorce in October 2022. He is also father to 15-year-old John “Jack” Edward, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

David Beckham shared video of his son Cruz putting cheese on a pizza. Instagram/David Beckham

The NFL star appears to be enjoying his postseason downtime with his kids. Earlier this week, he shared a glimpse at his home life with Vivian and Benjamin.

Amid his divorce from Bündchen, Brady spent his first Christmas without his children.

“It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m going to have to learn how to deal with,” Brady said on the Dec. 19, episode of the "Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” podcast. “And I think that’s what life’s about.”

“I’m going to learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel,” he said, as his team was playing on Christmas Day. “I’m going to have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional and then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after, which is part of what football season has been for a long time.”

The athlete and his supermodel ex, meanwhile, vowed that they would make their kids “a priority” amid their falling out.

“My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve,” Bündchen said in part in her statement confirming their divorce.

Brady, on his end, added, “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”