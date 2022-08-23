Get ready to do a double take — Tom Brady's son is looking more and more like his proud dad.

Brady posted a photo of his son, Jack, to Instagram Monday in celebration of the boy's 15th birthday.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful son," Brady, 45, captioned the photo of Jack on a golf course. "What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are."

Brady, who shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, continued, "You make every day of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack.”

Related: Tom Brady says being really wealthy is the ‘hardest thing’ about raising kids

Commenters were quick to weigh in on Jack's celebratory day.

"I feel old watching him get so big! Happy birthday!!!!" one commenter shared.

Another wrote, "That’s Tom’s twin."

Related: How Tom Brady struggled with his younger son not liking sports

Brady's wife Gisele Bündchen also celebrated Jack's special day, sharing a photo of Jack alongside half-siblings Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12.

“Happy birthday sweetest Jack!! 15 looks great on you!” Bündchen captioned a photo of the siblings at the beach. “I wish you all the most wonderful things in the world. You are so loved by all of us. Te amo ❤️”

Brady's post celebrating his son was the first time the NFL star appeared on social media since taking a leave of absence for "personal" reasons from football training camp, which Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles revealed in an Aug. 11 press conference.