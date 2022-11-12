Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are parents once again.

Their daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, was born on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Cannon confirmed the birth of his daughter in an Instagram post on Saturday, Nov. 12. He shared a sweet selfie with De La Rosa and the newborn from the hospital.

In the caption, Cannon penned a sentimental message for De La Rosa, who is also the mother of his 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. He wrote in part, “I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself.”

“Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother,” he added. “Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration.”

He went on to thank De La Rosa for her parenting abilities, writing, “You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day!”

Cannon concluded the caption with a sweet message directed to his newborn daughter, adding, “BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!”

De La Rosa also announced the birth of her third child in an Instagram story on Nov 11. In the snap, the DJ held her newborn daughter against her bare chest.

“11.11.22,” she simply captioned the post.

Abby De La Rosa / Instagram

When De La Rosa announced her pregnancy on social media in June, she didn’t reveal who the father of her third child was. Though the identity of her child’s father was still not revealed, De La Rosa and Cannon enjoyed a tropical getaway for her babymoon one month ahead of the birth of their child.

Cannon is the father of 11 children with six different women.

In addition to his three children with De La Rosa, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. The “Masked Singer” host has three children with former Miss Arizona USA Brittany Bell: Golden Sagon, 5, Powerful Queen, 1, and newborn Rise Messiah.

“Selling Sunset” star Bre Tiesi shares son Legendary Love with Cannon. Cannon also recently welcomed his first child with photographer LaNisha Cole in September 2022, a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole.

Cannon and model Alyssa Scott welcomed a son named Zen in June 2021 who died later that year in December from a malignant brain tumor. Scott and Cannon are expecting their second child together and Cannon's 12th, announcing the news on social media in early November.

The “Wild ‘n Out” host confirmed over the summer on the “Lip Service” podcast that he was expecting more children in 2022. During the episode, Cannon said, “Let’s put it this way…. the stork is on the way,” before responding to rumors that he would welcome three children this year by adding, “I don’t know, it could be.”

In the wake of criticism for his large family with multiple mothers, Cannon defended his choices during a June 2022 interview with Men’s Health.

“It’s not about what society deems is right,” he said. “It’s like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways.”