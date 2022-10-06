Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa get cozy on babymoon trip ahead of welcoming her third child

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are enjoying a tropical getaway as she prepares to welcome her third child.

On Oct. 5, the 31-year-old former radio personality uploaded photos to her Instagram story of her and Cannon basking in the sun during their babymoon.

One picture showed a welcome note De La Rosa received from the hotel congratulating her on her pregnancy, People reported.

According to the publication, she shared a photo of Cannon, 41, staring out into the ocean on social media.

“I am beyond grateful for you,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Thank you for the most unforgettable experience.”

Cannon and De La Rosa pose while seemingly on vacation together.

The two posed together in one snap as Cannon cradled De La Rosa’s baby bump.

“Blessed,” she simply captioned the picture in her Instagram story.

De La Rosa posted other pictures on Instagram of her celebrating her pregnancy body.

“In awe of my bawdyyyyyyy,” she wrote next to a clip of her sporting a bikini.

De La Rosa and “The Masked Singer” host share 15-month-old twin sons named Zion and Zillion. She has not confirmed the father of her third child. If it is Cannon's, this would be his 11th child.

She first revealed her latest pregnancy on Instagram in June.

“Another set of twins?!” she teased in the caption beside a balloon display that spelled “Baby.”

Cannon has welcomed two children so far this year. On Sept. 30, he announced on Instagram that he had become a dad for the 10th time. He welcomed a son named Rise Messiah Cannon with Brittany Bell.

“Another Blessing!!!” he began in his lengthy Instagram post, which included a video of Cannon and Bell celebrating her pregnancy with their loved ones.

He added, “Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON.”

His announcement came just two weeks after he revealed LaNisha Cole had given birth to his ninth child, a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

In June, he was asked on a podcast to address rumors he was welcoming three children in 2022.

“Let’s put it this way…. the stork is on the way,” he said on the June 8 episode of the “Lip Service” podcast.

When asked to clarify whether he was having three babies this year, Cannon replied, “I don’t know, it could be.”

According to People, after learning in August that Cannon was expecting his ninth child, De La Rosa joked on her Instagram story that he is creating “Gen C” with his constantly expanding family.

His eighth child, a son named Legendary whom he shares with Bre Tiesi, was born in June.

Since 2011, Cannon has had 10 children. He is a dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Bell and Cannon also share 5-year-old Golden and 1-year-old Powerful.

In December 2021, Cannon and Alyssa Scott’s 5-month-old son Zen died following a brain cancer diagnosis.

Neither Cannon nor De La Rosa immediately responded to TODAY's request for comment.