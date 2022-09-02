Nick Cannon’s twins adorably tour house he bought for their mom

Home sweet home!

On Sept. 1, Abby De La Rosa, who shares her 1-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion, with Nick Cannon, posted a sweet video of their kids touring the new home that Cannon got for her.

“Here’s to beautiful new beginnings,” De La Rosa captioned the clip. “I’m so grateful — Thank you Dad — Zion & Zillion.”

Getty Images, hiabbydelarosa via Instagram

In the video, the kids appeared to be walking around the living room, which leads to an outdoor pool space. Zion and Zillion looked adorable while matching in white shirts, gray pants and black shoes.

In the comments, Cannon wrote, “You are more than welcome!! It’s the least I can do, Thank you for the unconditional love and the most precious gifts any human can ask for!! BEAUTIFUL New Beginnings!❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾."

hiabbydelarosa via Instagram

On her Instagram Stories, De La Rosa showed her fans even more of the house. The DJ shared a clip of one of her kids walking around outside. While the baby walked toward the camera, he smiled and clapped his hands.

In June, De La Rosa announced that she is currently pregnant with her third child, teasing that she might welcome twins again.

"IM PREGNANT 🥰 Another set of twins?!" she wrote on Instagram.

However, De La Rosa did not reveal who is the father to her unborn baby.

Cannon is also expanding his family. The “Wild “N Out” host is expecting his ninth child with model Brittany Bell, and the duo already share their 5-year-old son, Golden, and 1-year-old daughter, Powerful Queen, together.

Cannon is also a father to his 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, and his 2-month-old son, Legendary Love, whom he shares with model Bre Tiesi. Cannon and model Alyssa Scott also shared a son, Zen, who died from a malignant brain tumor in December 2021.