Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child

Nick Cannon is a dad for the 10th time.

The "Masked Singer" host and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon. Cannon announced the news Sept. 30 on Instagram alongside a video showing scenes of the pair celebrating Bell's pregnancy with loved ones.

"Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps," wrote Cannon. "He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life."

Nick Cannon has welcomed a son named Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, their third child together. Daniel Knighton / Getty Images

He continued, thanking Bell for being a "rock and foundation" for him and their children.

"I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need. @missbbell has been the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey. She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general," he wrote.

Cannon went on to say that Bell told him she "needed NOTHING," not even a baby shower during her most recent pregnancy. "All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones! I am learning that is the best GIFT!" he gushed.

The proud dad explained that the pair's loved ones, whom he called "powerful prayer warriors," supported him and Bell during Bell's arduous labor.

"Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON," he wrote.

"Thank you Brittany for my fellow little Libra! I love you and our Incredible Family!" added the star.

Rise Messiah's birth comes just two weeks after Cannon announced the arrival of his ninth child, a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, whom he welcomed with LaNisha Cole.

“Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!” he captioned an Instagram photo of him and Cole with their baby. “God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities. "

He added, "We all learn so much from these Angels we call children,” he wrote. “I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says."

In June, Cannon welcomed his eighth child, a son named Legendary, with Bre Tiesi.

Cannon is also dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He and Bell also share Golden, 5, and Powerful, 1. He and Abby De La Rosa are parents to 1-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion. Cannon and Alyssa Scott also welcomed a son named Zen, who died last year at 5 months old following a brain cancer diagnosis.