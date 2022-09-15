Nick Cannon announces the arrival of his 9th child

Nick Cannon is a dad once more.

The “Masked Singer” host announced in an Instagram post Sept. 14 that he welcomed a daughter named Onxy Ice Cole Cannon with LaNisha Cole.

“Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!” he captioned a picture of him and Cole with their baby. “God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.

Now a dad of nine kids, Nick Cannon has more on the way. John Lamparski / Getty Images

“In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension.”

Cannon, 41, pledged to give his heart to his new daughter.

“We all learn so much from these Angels we call children,” he wrote. “I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be.

“Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty.”

This is the ninth child for Cannon, who announced in August that he was expecting a child with Brittany Bell, their third together. In July, he welcomed his eighth child, a son named Legendary. That was his first child with Bre Tiesi.

Cannon shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He and Bell are parents to Golden, 5, and Powerful, 19 months. He also has 15-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, who announced in June that she is pregnant, but did not reveal the identity of the father. Cannon also had son Zen, who died at 5 months old last year following a brain cancer diagnosis.

In his Instagram post, Cannon didn’t explicitly address any criticism of the number of kids he has with different women, but he did brush off any negative comments directed toward him.

“As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength,” he wrote. “So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children. @MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood.

“Please give her that. She is so loving and pure hearted. As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns… Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us Peace that surpasses all Understanding.”

Cole also announced the baby’s arrival.

“Onyx Ice Cole Cannon 9-14-22,” she captioned a pair of photos on Instagram.

Even though he has multiple children with multiple woman, Cannon has said he remains involved in all of their lives.

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be,” he told Men’s Health in June.

“If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am (in the same city, I’m) driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick them up. All of those things, making sure (I’m there for) all extracurricular activities.”