Nick Cannon has announced that his 5-month-old son, Zen, died over the weekend after a battle with brain cancer.

“It’s tough. And I have my therapist here, who’s been helping us through it,” Cannon, 41, revealed on Tuesday's episode of “The Nick Cannon Show."

The TV personality, 41, recalled how Zen had a cough that wouldn’t go away.

“He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months, I noticed he had this nice sized head too — a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it,” Cannon said. “But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine.”

But Cannon and Zen’s mother, Alyssa Scott, soon learned that their baby was suffering from Hydrocephalus, a complication of brain cancer.

He underwent surgery and had a shunt placed to drain fluid buildup.

Last month, at around Thanksgiving, things took a turn for the worse. Suddenly Zen wasn't his smiley self anymore.

"The tumor began to grow a lot faster," Cannon shared.

Cannon broke down in tears as he described holding Zen for the last time during a trip to the beach.

"This weekend I made an effort to spend the most quality time with Zen. We woke up on Sunday and went to the ocean with him and Alyssa and then I had to fly back to New York for the show," he said. "I got a call on my way to the airport to head back to Zen.”

Cannon called Tuesday’s episode a “celebration of life for Zen.”

"I'm here to show that I can fight through this," he said.

Cannon and DJ Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin boys, Zion and Zillion, in June. He shares a son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful Queen, 11 months, with Brittany Bell. He is also dad to twins, Monroe and Moroccan, 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Cannon praised Zen's mom, Alyssa Scott, for being the "strongest woman" he's ever seen.