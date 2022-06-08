Nick Cannon confirms he is expecting more kids: 'The stork is on the way'

Nick Cannon has confirmed that he is expecting more children this year.

“Let’s put it this way…. the stork is on the way,” the 41-year-old father of seven revealed on Tuesday’s episode of the “Lip Service” podcast.

When asked to clarify a rumor that he’s set to welcome three babies this year, Cannon replied, “I don’t know, it could be.”

Cannon, an actor, TV host and comedian, announced in January he’s expecting his eighth child, a boy, with model Brie Tiesi.

Cannon is already dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 5, and Powerful Queen, 17 months, with Brittany Bell; and 11-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon and Alyssa Scott’s 5-month-old son, Zen, died in 2021 after being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor.

In October 2021, Cannon shared that he was going to become celibate at the suggestion of his therapist. But on Tuesday, Cannon told “Lip Service” co-hosts, Angela Yee and Gigi Maguire, that he only made it a few weeks.

“Obviously I started going through some stuff… I got depressed with the loss of my son,” Cannon explained. “The thing is, everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, ‘Let’s give him a little vagina, and it’s that gonna cure it all.’”

Earlier this month, Cannon opened up to Men’s Health about his non-traditional family.

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be,” he told the magazine. “If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am (in the same city, I’m) driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up. All of those things, making sure (I’m there for) all extracurricular activities.”

“I’m involved in everything,” he added.

