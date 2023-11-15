Travis Kelce is being applauded for understanding a mom’s mental load

In addition to being a two-time Super Bowl champ, the all-time leading receiver in Chiefs franchise history and Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce is also a fully-evolved defender of moms everywhere.

SWOON.

Travis hosts the "New Heights" podcast along with his brother Jason Kelce, a father of three who was recently acknowledged as one of People’s Sexiest Men of the Year. The brothers faced each other in the Super Bowl in February (Travis with the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason with the Philadelphia Eagles), and Travis ultimately brought home the win.

The Kelces will face each other on the field again on Monday, Nov. 20. Will there be brotherly love? Or a brotherly shove?

You can see the sibling rivalry appear on an episode of the podcast when the pair discussed Jason's ... ahem ... casual lewk at the premiere of his Prime Video documentary that is titled simply, "Kelce."

"We had a picture of you on the green carpet — not the red carpet. You really got dressed up," deadpanned Travis about the press photos of Jason wearing a T-shirt, shorts and flip flops.

YUP.

"You really got dressed up." Travis Kelce roasts Jason Kelce as only a brother can over Jason's casual look at the premiere of his documentary. Lisa Lake / Getty Images for Prime Video

"I was gonna have jeans on but Kylie ..." Jason started to blame his wife.

"Kylie what?" Travis challenged him on the podcast.

"Kylie was running late. I just came straight from football. Kylie was going to bring the jeans. Kylie was late," Jason said.

Travis responded with a question we were all was silently thinking:

"Why didn't Jason bring jeans for Jason?"

Exactly, Jason.

Jason started to hesitate as he responded, "Because I was at football. And I needed the jeans for after football. I'm not going to wear jeans all day. That just doesn't sound fun."

You know what else doesn't sound fun? Being responsible for dressing your perfectly capable husband.

To his credit, Jason sees the error of his ways, thanks to his brother's teasing.

As Travis snickered and made faces, Jason said, "Alright I'm realizing now, I probably can't blame Kylie for this. Soooo, yeah, I wore shorts and sandals."

Still laughing at his brother, Travis said, "She was too busy putting jeans on the three girls."

Three girls who are under 5, mind you.

"Yeah, she was too busy getting the entire family situated with the babysitter and then getting herself ready and making sure her parents are with her," Jason said, acknowledging his mistake.

"I can just see you pulling up," Travis said as he started imitating Jason, "'You don't have my jeans? I'm going to look like an idiot!'"

"Gosh," Jason said while Travis laughed hysterically in the background. "So true. So true."

"I probably can't blame Kylie for this." Jason Kelce belatedly realized his lack of pants was not actually wife Kylie's fault. The parents of three attended the premiere of the documentary "Kelce" together in September 2023. Lisa Lake / Getty Images

Jason, you're an adorable dad.

Even when you leave your wife, two toddlers (one of whom had a birthday) and your one-week-old baby at home while you appear on "Saturday Night Live," moms of America still love you.

But next time, please think ahead and pack your own bag the night before.

As for Travis ... moms approve.

On the Instagram post of the podcast clip, one mom wrote: "Travis understanding and explaining the mental load is my favorite part of this!!!"

Another wrote: "Travis has every married woman wishing he was her husband after this 🤣"

And of course, there is: "🙌 yessss!! Nice callout by Travis, then Jason having a lightbulb moment of the mental load! My guess is, Kylie ain’t putting up with that sh-- either. 😂 love this family!"

Taylor Swift, you've got yourself a keeper.