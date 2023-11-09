Jason Kelce responds to being named one of People’s Sexiest Men of the Year

Jason Kelce is responding to being named one of People's Sexiest Men of the Year.

The Philadelphia Eagles player tweeted his response on Nov. 7, writing that "beauty is in the eye of the beholder."

Kelce was named one of People’s Sexiest Men for 2023 alongside Timothée Chalamet, Jamie Foxx and Usher. "Grey's Anatomy" star Patrick Dempsey was the celebrity who took home the top title as People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2023.

In response to Kelce's post, his podcast tweeted a video of his wife, Kylie Kelce, responding to "all the beholders out there."

"Let me just say I am almost 6 feet tall and I'm not thin," she said in the video.

"I will hold my ground," she said as both Kelce brothers laughed. "That's mine. I said what I said!"

As for Jason Kelce himself, he seems somewhat in disbelief over the whole thing.

"I’m not even the sexiest man in my family, let alone the sexiest man alive," Jason Kelce quipped to Philadelphia radio's "WIP Morning Show." "I mean, what are we talking about here?"

Jason Kelce is currently visiting Chicago, where the Carolina Panthers will play the Bears for "Thursday Night Football."

He was spotted visiting a classic Windy City restaurant, The Wieners Circle, where the staff are intentionally mean to customers.

The iconic eatery pulled out all the stops — even going as far as updating its sign to say "WELCOME TAYLORS BOYFRIENDS BROTHER."

The sign, of course, is a reference to the fact pop star Taylor Swift is rumored to be dating Jason Kelce's younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

"Mean (Wiener Circles Version)," The Wieners Circle captioned its Instagram post featuring the sign.

Jason Kelce has some free time because the Eagles are on a bye week, meaning the team doesn't have another game until they take on the Chiefs on Nov. 20. Jason Kelce has been calling that game the "family reunion" because, of course, it's the week he will play his younger brother.

Jason Kelce said on the most recent episode of his podcast with his brother that he planned to travel to Chicago during the bye week.

"Amazon bought the 'Kelce' documentary and we were talking when that whole thing was going down about maybe getting out during the bye week to the Thursday night game and have a lot of fun with all those guys," he explained, adding he'd be there for less than two days. "Typically you go to warm places in the bye (week). We're going to go to Chicago — a little bit different."

It's likely Jason Kelce filmed something to air during the Panthers-Bears game while at the hot dog restaurant. When TODAY.com reached out to speak with the restaurant on Thursday afternoon, the eatery declined until "after it airs on the game tonight."

Jason Kelce is not the only NFL star to show up at The Wieners Circle this week. Former Seattle Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch also made an appearance and jokingly verbally sparred with staff.