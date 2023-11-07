Who is People's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive? 

It's that time of the year again: People is naming its Sexiest Man Alive.

Chosen by voters who cast online ballots over the fall, the 2023 Sexiest Man Alive will be revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 7, on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

The winner, whomever he may be, is slated to appear on the show as well.

Earlier this year, TODAY learned our own Al Roker was nominated for People’s “Sexiest Grandpa” and Craig Melvin is in the running for “Sexiest Morning Show Host.”

“It’s a bad year for sexy,” Craig joked when he heard the news.

The outlet has already name-dropped six of what is says are "many, many sexy men" in the upcoming issue: Pedro Pascal, Timothée Chalamet, Usher, Jamie Foxx, Lenny Kravitz and Jason Kelce.

People has been naming a "Sexiest Man Alive" since its inception in 1985. The first man to win was Mel Gibson, then 29.

The new winner is in good present day company as well. Last year, a then-41-year-old Chris Evans received the honor. The year before, seemingly ageless Paul Rudd, who was 52 at the time, was named sexiest in all the land.

When Evans won last year, he was very excited for his mom to have some new bragging rights.

“My mom will be so happy,” he joked to People when he accepted the title. “She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

As for Rudd, he was expecting “so much grief” from his friends about the title but that he planned to “lean into it hard.”

“I’m going to own this. I’m not going to try to be like ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m getting business cards made,” the Kansas City native told the outlet. “But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that’s why they’re my friends.”

Rudd also joked that the title surely would open the doors to more yachting in his life.

“I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with (George) Clooney and (Brad) Pitt and (Michael) B Jordan,” he told the magazine at the time. “And I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that.”

Clooney won the coveted title in 2006, Pitt in 1995, and Jordan more recently in 2020.

The new winner will be revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," which airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.