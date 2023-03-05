Travis Kelce joined by brother Jason in hilarious 'SNL' sketch

Travis Kelce made his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on last night’s episode with musical guest, Kelsea Ballerini.

On the heels of his 2023 Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs last month, the 33-year-old athlete explored new, comedic territory during the March 4 episode. Throughout the show, Travis Kelce's relationship with his brother Jason Kelce, who he faced-off with at the big game in February, was integrated into the show.

Both Kelce brothers appeared in a sketch called “Abby the Ex-Girlfriend,” with Heidi Gardner starring as Abby. The sketch began with her sitting at a bar with two of her friends when the group of girls spotted Gardner’s “ex” Graham, played by Travis Kelce.

Gardner tried to play it cool when she approached the Chiefs tight end at the bar, telling him that she was in a great place dating somebody new and that her life was “pretty rad.” Her cool girl facade crumbled once Travis Kelce was joined by Madison, portrayed by Chloe Fineman.

Gardner appeared surprised that he was with someone, but congratulated him for having “such a stunning girlfriend,” to which he corrected her, saying Fineman is actually his fiancée. Gardner immediately began to cry, with projectile tears launching from her eyes. She insisted that she was fine and calmed her tears, until the couple revealed they met on a cruise and that Fineman is a bosun on “Below Deck.”

“That’s my dream job,” Gardner said as she began to once again cry profusely, with water running down her face. She had to assure the couple that she was fine, adding that it was just her “eye thing again.”

Fineman inquired how the two knew each other. Gardner alluded to a long relationship, but Travis Kelce clarified that they only went on a singular date while she insisted they had “history.”

Heidi Gardner on "Saturday Night Live" on March 3, 2023. Saturday Night Live

Gardner’s tears subsided until she found out that the couple were moving to New Orleans, which triggered a literal flood of tears to pour down from her face. Her emotions then went into overdrive when she found out Fineman and Travis Kelce were having a baby.

Despite her intense reaction to the couple’s relationship, Gardner told them she was fine because she was in a new relationship of her own. After Travis Kelce said he was happy for her, her new boyfriend — portrayed by Jason Kelce — came into the bar and gave her a kiss.

When the Philadelphia Eagles center finally notices Travis Kelce, he turns to him and asks Gardner, “Is this guy bothering you? Do you need me to beat him up? Because I definitely could.”

Last month, Travis Kelce shared on “The Tonight Show” that he would be taking on the hosting gig, telling the host and “SNL” alum Jimmy Fallon that as a fan of the show, it would be an “absolute honor and privilege” to host in March.

The NFL star joined a long line of fellow athletes who have hosted and appeared on the show, including Peyton Manning, J.J. Watt, John Cena, LeBron James, and Tom Brady.