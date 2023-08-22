Michael Bublé is the proud father of four kids and loves gushing about his little ones on social media.

In an Instagram post Aug. 19, the 49-year-old celebrated daughter Cielo's 1st birthday with two sweet photos and a heartwarming message.

"It’s amazing how someday someone comes into your life, and you can’t imagine how you ever lived without them. Happy 1st birthday Cielito," he wrote, adding the diminutive suffix -ito as a term of endearment to his daughter’s name alongside a red heart emoji.

In the first picture, the singer is holding up his daughter and giving her a loving soft smile. Meanwhile, Cielo appears to be taking after her dad in the subsequent photo, attempting to play the keyboard while being supported by Bublé.

Bublé and his wife, actor Luisana Lopilato, share sons Noah, 9, and Elias, 7, as well as daughters Vida, 5, and Cielo.

In May, Bublé posted a happy family moment being greeted by all four kids and his wife landing in Vancouver after returning from a tour, which he captured on video.

“I’ve been gone from my kids and my wife for about a month and I missed them so much,” he says in the clip. “I’ve had so much fun on tour and I love the people I work for, all you beautiful people, but it’s nice to be home, and I came home.”

As he walks into the house and announces his arrival, Bublé says, “This is what I live for, you guys. This is literally my happiness.”

With each glimpse into Bublé's family life, it comes with little surprise that the "Haven't Met You Yet" singer has considered ditching music to focus on his favorite people.

“I think I’m not loving it as much,” he said on “That Gaby Roslin Podcast” in September 2022. “I think I’m getting close to thinking maybe I can just go and be a dad.”

Here's what to know about his four kids.

Noah

The oldest in the Bublé family, Noah, 10, was born Aug. 27, 2013.

At age 3, Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer, which Bublé shared in a 2016 Facebook post saying that he and his wife were putting their careers on hold to care for their son.

“There were a million times that my wife and I were just surviving, struggling to survive, and to breathe,” Bublé told an Australian morning show in 2018. “I much rather would have it to have been me. Many times I wish that it had been.”

For his son's 8th birthday, Bublé shared a throwback photo holding Noah in the bathtub and a more recent picture of his son hugging him.

“Today my hero turns 8,” Bublé wrote. “I’ve never met anyone as brave… I’ve never known anyone as kind or as good-hearted… and I’ll never truly be able to express how proud I am, or how deep and profound Mommy’s and my love is for you. You’ve blessed our lives in every way.”

In 2020, Bublé shared Noah’s career aspirations during an Instagram Live.

“You know what he wants to be when he grows up?” he asked. “Not an actor, not a singer. He wants to swim with sharks. So this is our superhero. We have two other superheroes, but this boy ... He is the biggest inspiration for us.”

However, Noah has appeared to have a similar ear for music like his dad.

In July 2022, Bublé appeared to get emotional when his son surprised him by learning to play a song on the piano while his dad was away on tour.

“More talent in his little fingers than I have in my whole body,” he captioned the video, along with the hashtags #chickenlegs #proud #illnevernotloveyou.

Elias

Elias Bublé, 7, the second son in the family, was born Jan. 22, 2016.

For his 5th birthday, the singer posted a photo of the little one dressed in a Captain America superhero costume — complete with a dark blue face mask.

"You are my pride and joy, a man after my own heart," he wrote with a read heart emoji. "Happy 5th Birthday, Elias Bublé!"

He finished the caption, writing, "We love you so so much!!" and adding the hashtag #myhero.

Though Elias hasn't showed off his piano skills just yet, the 7-year-old seems like he loves his dad's music and has some fun on tour.

In a video Bublé posted in April, he walks hand in hand with Elias and daughter Vida through the backstage hallways prepping for his performance.

In one shot, Elias jumps up to give his dad a high five. In another, Bublé points to his son, who is clapping along, while onstage.

"My version of working from home is to take my whole family on the road with me," he captioned the compilation of sweet clips, adding a winking-tongue-out emoji.

Vida

After two sons, Bublé has fully embraced his title of "girl dad" with the Vida's birth in July 2018.

In several Instagram videos, Bublé has shared joyful moments dancing with his little girl, writing in a December 2022 post, "My life, mi Vida," with two red heart emoji and the hashtag #daddydaughter.

In another daddy-daughter moment, Bublé posted a photo of himself holding Vida, who is sporting her bright blond hair in a high ponytail and wrapping her arms around her dad's neck as he tries to sing into a microphone.

"Will stop for hugs," he wrote, adding the two small pink heart emoji.

Just like her brothers, Vida is a huge superhero fan, as made clear in a video Bublé posted in June 2021.

“So, do you like the princess?” Bublé asked Vida, who responded with a passionate “No!”

“What do you like?” her dad asked.

“I like Marvel!” Vida said, nearly shedding tears.

Smiling at the camera, Bublé encouraged her daughter to speak her truth, reassuring her, “Marvel? You like Marvel? Like the superheroes?”

After replying, "Yeah!" she buried her head in her dad's shoulder, seemingly so overcome with emotion.

“I should have seen it coming....” Bublé captioned the clip. “Her first words were ‘I AM INEVITABLE!’”

Cielo

The youngest member of the Bublé clan, Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé, arrived in August 2022.

The couple shared a photo of their daughter's newborn foot, writing, “From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad.”

In Spanish and Italian, Cielo's name means "sky."

About a week after Cielo was born, Lopilato shared a behind-the-scenes video, taking fans through the day she gave birth to baby No. 4.

Showing off her belly and heading to the hospital, the mom wrote in Spanish, “The story of 1 unforgettable day... Touching heaven with our hands! We love you so much Cielo.”

The video, which also featured selfies of the couple and a relieved photo of Lopilato after giving birth to her newborn, was set to Bublé's song, "I'll Never Not Love You," which he wrote for Cielo.

In December 2022, Bublé got some new ink in honor of his fourth child, revealing in an Instagram video that he had "Cielo" tattooed on his arm.

The marking tops the names of his three other children that are also tattooed on his left forearm.

When the tattoo artist asked him in the video if he'd prefer a more edgy tattoo, like "demon," "monkey king" or a full back tattoo, Bublé stands firm in his decision.

“No, I’m just going to do the name of my girl, my little girl, my daughter,” he said.