Michael Bublé’s son Noah, who was diagnosed with liver cancer at age 3, just celebrated his eighth birthday.

“Today my hero turns 8,” Bublé began an Instagram post on Friday. “I’ve never met anyone as brave… I’ve never known anyone as kind or as good-hearted… and I’ll never truly be able to express how proud I am, or how deep and profound Mommy’s and my love is for you. You’ve blessed our lives in every way.”

In the first photo, Bublé, 45, is seen giving a then-infant Noah a bath. The second picture, which is more recent, shows the two locked in a sweet embrace.

Bublé and Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, have been open about Noah’s journey with cancer. The Grammy winner confirmed Noah had cancer in a Facebook post in 2016, in which he said they were putting their careers on hold to care for him.

“There were a million times that my wife and I were just surviving, struggling to survive, and to breathe,” Bublé told an Australian morning show in 2018. “I much rather would have it to have been me. Many times I wish that it had been.”

But Bublé said the overwhelming support he and Lopilato felt from loved ones and strangers alike helped keep them going.

“We knew they were praying for us, we knew that there was goodness out there,” he explained. “It gave us faith in humanity.”

Bublé and Lopilato are also parents to Elias, 5, and Vida, 3. Just days before Vida’s arrival in 2018, the crooner told an Irish radio station that Noah had regained his health and that “everything is good.”

“I’ve been through a lot,” he revealed. "One of the things about going through something that my family has been through is that it gives you great perspective and one of those points of perspective is that it really allows you to appreciate the good things."

Last year, Bublé shared Noah's career aspirations while chatting with fans on Instagram Live.

“You know what he wants to be when he grows up?" he asked. "Not an actor, not a singer. He wants to swim with sharks. So this is our superhero. We have two other superheroes, but this boy ... He is the biggest inspiration for us.”