Michael Bublé could see himself leaving music behind, but it’s a “tricky” situation.

The 46-year-old singer got candid about his struggles of maintaining his career while also being a good father and husband. During a conversation on “That Gaby Roslin Podcast“ released on Sept. 4, Bublé said he doesn’t have the same passion he once had for music like he did before.

“I think I’m not loving it as much. I think I’m getting close to thinking maybe I can just go and be a dad,” the “It’s a Beautiful Day” singer said.

Bublé shares four children with Argentinian actor Luisana Lopilato; sons Noah, 8 and Elias, 6, and daughters Vida, 4, and Cielo, who was born in mid-August.

“I have this picture in my head of just me in a field with my kids and Ed Sheeran’s kids and we’re just hugging each other and picnicking and getting drunk,” he said with a laugh, adding, “I’m just messing with you.”

While the Sheeran portion of his dream life may be a joke, he explained that these days before going on a long tour he has to get his mind right.

“I have to put myself in a mental state, where if I’m not feeling it, I have to remind myself and go, ‘Hey, this is a beautiful opportunity, Mike, to go and do this again, to enjoy this again. How lucky are you,” he said. “And I have to remind myself over and over again. Like we all do… I don’t care what you do for a living, it’s easy to get in that place. But life is good.”

However, Bublé went on to share how “funny” it is that somebody from the outside would think that he has everything.

“I’ve got an incredible career and, man, I’ve done so great ... but you know how miserable I am about all of it?” he said. “Seriously. It’ll just show you that if you think that money or success or some kind of fame will fix the things in your life and that you will find clarity and true happiness, it’s bull. You never find it, you always want more and I don’t care what station you get to or how far you get.”

The singer said that his ambition makes him want more and he needs to remind himself to “try to be in the moment and appreciate the life I’ve had.”

When asked if he could seriously leave the industry and be a full-time dad, he said he grapples with the idea.

“I don’t know a friend that doesn’t have the same thought. I mean, we never do it. No one ever seems to really do it, very few of us are brave enough to say, ‘No, I just want to do this,’ but I think it’s a fantasy,” he said, adding that he watched his wife put her career on hold to become a mom. “We had our first (kid) and I would say about six or seven months later, I would start to see her go, ‘Who am I?’”

“And it’s the same thing when I say that to you in a joking way at the beginning and say, ‘Hey, you know, maybe I’ll just be a dad,’” he said. “I think it’s a trick.”