Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato welcome a baby girl

Michael Bublé and Luisian Lopilato have a new song to sing.

On Friday, the couple announced the birth of their fourth child, a baby girl named Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé.

“Del amor es la vida y es la luz y ella... nuestra pequeña Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. Con 3,8 kg por fin llegaste a nuestras vidas!! Gracias Dios por esta bendición infinita de hacernos tus padres!! Te amamos! Noah, Elias, Vida, mamá y papá,” Lopilato captioned her post on Instagram which she also translated to English.

“From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad.”

Little Cielo weighs about 8.3 pounds. Her name means "sky" in both Spanish and Italian.

Earlier this month, Lopilato and Bublé showed how they had prepped their three kids, Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and Vida, 4, for the new addition to their family with the continuation of a family tradition.

In a photo shared on Instagram, Bublé and the couple’s other three children could be seen decorating Lopilato’s belly alongside their doula.

“As in all pregnancies, just two weeks before the birth, we transform the belly into art to have our little memory at home,” Lopilato explained. “We are waiting for you baby girl!”

The couple revealed that they would be welcoming their fourth earlier this year in Bublé’s music video, “I’ll Never Not Love You.”